International Women’s Day special event: experiments in fiction

Index on Censorship and Foyles are delighted to team up once more to present an evening with acclaimed writers Irenosen Okojie and Meena Kandasamy exploring literary censorship and the necessity of artistic expression ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday 8th March.

Delving into their most recent work, Nudibranch and Exquisite Cadavers, Okojie and Kandasamy will discuss the fusion of the everyday with elements of the supernatural in their fictions, and show how narratives from their own life intersect with the creation of complex, multi-layered worlds. They will also examine the barriers both have faced in their respective writing careers, asking which voices are given permission to experiment in literary fiction, and showing how the inseparable relationship between literature and politics continues to infuse and interrupt their work. The panel will be chaired by broadcaster and critic Shahidha Bari.

The event will be followed by a Q&A and a book signing with both authors.