Bloomsbury Institute: A Journey Through Modern Turkey

Weaving together memoir, interview and his own autobiography, award-winning journalist and Index on Censorship contributor Kaya Genç will be talking at the Bloomsbury Institute this March. Genç, whose work has been published in The New York Times, The Paris Review and The London Review of Books among others, will be discussing what it’s like to be a journalist and author in modern Turkey; a land torn between its glorious past and a dangerous, unpredictable future.

Genç’s brilliant new book tells of his extraordinary quest to find the places and people in whom the contrasts of Turkey’s rich past meet. The people he encountered present a spellbinding story of a country whose history has been split between East and West, between violence and beauty – between the roar of the lion and the song of the nightingale. Genç will be in conversation with Index on Censorship’s editor-in-chief Rachael Jolley.

Doors open and complimentary drinks: 6.00 to 6.30pm

Conversation with Q&A: 6.30pm to 8.00pm

Tickets: £15 (Adults) / £10 (Concessions)

Video: Tickets are available to buy to watch the video recording after the event.