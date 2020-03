Each year, Index on Censorship awards an arts fellowship to one person or one organisation who is doing amazing work against the odds, pushing back against censorship in their own country.



This is where we need your help. This year Index is looking for 50 people who want to fight back against the increasing attempt to censor art around the world. Please donate just £10 to help create a scholarship fund for our 2020 Index Arts Fellow.



This scholarship fund will mean we can deliver workshops and training across a range of disciplines, from media training to digital security, for this year’s art fellow. It will help the artist raise their profile, extend their skills and bring attention to what they do.