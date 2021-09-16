Vigil: Freedom for Moka

Index on Censorship invites you to join us for a vigil outside the Egyptian Embassy in London to demand the immediate release of Abdelrahman ‘Moka’ Tarek. Moka is a human rights defender, working with Al-Nedal Centre for Rights and Freedoms. His work includes defending the right to free speech and free expression in Egypt, and the rights of prisoners, especially in cases of enforced disappearances.

On 10 September 2019, Moka was arbitrarily detained and tortured by Egyptian security forces during his daily judicial observation session at the Qasr Al-Neil police station in Cairo. After spending several extended periods of time in prison over the course of a year and a half, Moka was transferred to the Tora Prison hospital on 17 January 2021 due to a deterioration in his health after being on hunger strike for more than 40 days. Moka’s captors have prevented family visits since March of 2019.

Moka has seen frequent harassment from the Egyptian authorities for his human rights work. In 2012 he was accused of organising a peaceful demonstration without a permit and subsequently placed in detention for five months. In January 2015, Tarek was detained for three years on the same charge. He remains in prison with limited access to his family and lawyers.

Moka was awarded the Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression award for Campaigning on 12 September 2021.