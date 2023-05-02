About
MAGAZINE
02 May 2023
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP
Neurodiversity and freedom of expression: A survey
Name
This will not be published unless you agree.
First
Last
Would you like to remain anonymous in any published material related to this survey?
Yes
No
Would you be happy for us to contact you with any follow-up questions?
Yes
No
Email
This will not be published. It is purely to contact you about the survey.
Phone
This will not be published. It is purely to contact you about the survey.
What type of professional or organisation are you?
Organisation whose members are neurodivergent
Individual neurodiversity practitioner or clinician
Organisation providing services to neurodivergent people
Journalist or writer covering neurodiversity issues
Public health service
Other
Which country do you operate in?
Please answer the following questions with this country in mind.
Has the increased use of the term "neurodiversity" led to more open conversations for those who are neurodivergent?
Yes
No
Has the increased use of the term "neurodiversity" led to greater understanding of what it means?
Yes
No
Do people self-censor or choose not to seek advice because they face hostility if they identify as neurodivergent?
Yes
No
Do you have any examples of this?
This field is optional.
Are neurodivergent people routinely silenced/not given the opportunity to express themselves freely in your country?
Yes
No
Do you have any examples of this silencing?
This field is optional.
Are there topics that are too heated to discuss related to neurodiversity?
Yes
No
Do you have any examples of this?
This field is optional.
How does this impact research into and services offered to those who are neurodivergent?
This field is optional.
Does this impact research into and services offered to those who are neurodivergent?
Yes
No
Why do you believe that?
This field is optional.
What are the most common misconceptions around neurodiversity in your country?
Are media portrayals of neurodivergent people in your country generally
Very negative
Negative
Neutral
Positive
Very positive
Phone
