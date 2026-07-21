Banned Books Week UK – Library relay campaign

In preparation for Banned Books Week UK which returns from 4-10 October 2026, the coalition announces a one-day relay on Wednesday 7 October for libraries across the UK to celebrate the freedom to read

We are inviting libraries across the UK to take part in a relay shining a light on the books that have been banned, challenged or removed from shelves around the world.

Join the #BannedBooksRelay2026 to celebrate the books that are most often targeted, and why they matter.

Please register your interest here by Monday 21 September: https://forms.gle/gERsw7hVW7uno3Pa6

How to take part

Libraries will be invited to participate in either or both of the following ways:

Level 1: Social Media Relay

Post about Banned Books Week UK on Wednesday 7 October by:

Share a post featuring one of the suggested banned books

Share a post of your banned books week display (see level 2)

The hashtag #BannedBooksRelay2026

Don’t forget to invite Banned Books Week UK to collaborate on your post on Instagram (@bannedbooksweekuk) and tag Banned Books Week UK on X (@BannedWeekUK).

See how to to invite an account to collaborate on Instagram here.

Level 2: Create a Banned Books Display

Build a display in your library celebrating challenged and banned books. You can:

Select a book from our recommended list

Share your display on social media as part of the relay (see level 1!)

Get involved

Interested in taking part?

Please register your interest here by Monday 21 September: https://forms.gle/gERsw7hVW7uno3Pa6

About Banned Books Week UK

Banned Books Week UK is led by Index on Censorship as a parallel campaign to Banned Books Week in the USA. After taking a hiatus, Banned Books Week UK relaunched in 2025, following increasing reports of book censorship in the country. Thirteen prominent writers including Juno Dawson, Ariel Dorfman and Simon James Green participated in the campaign and fifteen bookshops and libraries took part from all over the UK – from Derry to Newcastle, Bristol to Edinburgh. This year, we want to go even bigger.

The Banned Books Week UK coalition includes Index on Censorship, Hay Festival Global, The Bookseller, CILIP School Libraries Group, the International Publishers Association and Firefinch Publishers.

Contact

For any questions please contact:

Georgia Beeston

Events and Comms Manager, Index on Censorship

[email protected]