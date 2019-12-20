NEWS
JK Rowling 'stands with' Maya Forstater in tweet after tax expert is sacked over trans views (Evening Standard)
20 Dec 2019
BY JONATHAN PERFECT

JK Rowling is among those who have defended a tax expert who lost a landmark employment law ruling about her views on gender identity.

The Harry Potter author tweeted in support of Maya Forstater, 45, who was dismissed from her job as a researcher for The Center for Global Development (CGD) think tank after she posted a series of “offensive” messages on the topic of gender identity.

Her case was backed by the Index on Censorship whose chief executive had previously called for a more “public and open debate about the distinction between sex and gender.”

Read the full story here.

