NEWS

JK Rowling 'stands with' Maya Forstater in tweet after tax expert is sacked over trans views (Evening Standard)

JK Rowling is among those who have defended a tax expert who lost a landmark employment law ruling about her views on gender identity.

The Harry Potter author tweeted in support of Maya Forstater, 45, who was dismissed from her job as a researcher for The Center for Global Development (CGD) think tank after she posted a series of “offensive” messages on the topic of gender identity.

…

Her case was backed by the Index on Censorship whose chief executive had previously called for a more “public and open debate about the distinction between sex and gender.”

Read the full story here.