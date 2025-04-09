MAGAZINE

The forgotten patients: Lost voices in the global healthcare system
09 Apr 25
Magazine Editions | Volume 54.01 Spring 2025

Modern medicine is a wonderful thing. Before Edward Jenner’s development of the smallpox vaccination in 1796, infectious diseases and viruses killed millions. The introduction of anaesthetic gases during surgical procedures in 1846 eliminated the excruciating pain of surgery. And before Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin in 1928, people died unnecessarily from cuts and grazes.

But the benefits of modern medicine are not felt equally around the world. In this issue, we explore the forgotten patients in global healthcare settings – the marginalised groups who fall through the cracks or are actively shut out of healthcare provision, then ignored or silenced when they raise concerns.

Just like free speech, healthcare is an indisputable human right. But for many around the globe, both these rights are being removed in conjunction with each other. Through telling their stories, this edition aims to shine a light on these injustices and – we hope – empower more people to speak up for the right to health for themselves and others.

Ariel Dorfman

Ariel Dorfman

Ariel Dorfman is an Argentine-Chilean-American novelist, playwright, and human rights activist. He served as a cultural adviser to President Salvador Allende until the coup by General Augusto Pinochet in 1973

Michael Rosen

Michael Rosen

Michael Rosen is one of Britain’s most beloved writers and performance poets. He has written over 200 books, including The Sad Book, a meditation on bereavement after the death of his son Eddie, Many Different Kinds of Love, a story of life, death and the NHS and Getting Better – life lessons on going under, getting over it, and getting through it, an examination of loss and mourning and what comes next.

Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Yassmin Abdel-Magied is a Sudanese-Australian writer, journalist and broadcaster

Contents – The forgotten patients: Lost voices in the global healthcare system

09 Apr 25 | Afghanistan, Botswana, Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Georgia, India, Iran, Israel, Palestine, Russia, Slovakia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Volume 54.01 Spring 2025

Contents

