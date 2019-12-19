NEWS
Judge rules against researcher who lost job over transgender tweets (The Guardian)
19 Dec 2019
BY JONATHAN PERFECT

A researcher who lost her job at a thinktank after tweeting that transgender women cannot change their biological sex has lost a test case because her opinions were deemed to be “absolutist”.

Forstater has been supported by Index on Censorship. Its chief executive, Jodie Ginsberg, has said previously: “From what I have read of [Forstater’s] writing, I cannot see that Maya has done anything wrong other than express an opinion that many feminists share – that there should be a public and open debate about the distinction between sex and gender.”

Read the full story here.

Jonathan Perfect

Senior Communications Manager at Index on Censorship

Latest posts by Jonathan Perfect (see all)

Comments are closed.

BACK TO TOP
© 2019 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy

Sign up to our newsletters

I agree to receive the Index on Censorship weekly newsletter, monthly events newsletter and periodic campaign updates via email.