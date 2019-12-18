NEWS
Slander, shame, jail, divide and kill: how to silence an environmentalist in five easy steps (Independent)
18 Dec 2019
BY JONATHAN PERFECT

Venice is drowning, Brazil is burning, the ice caps are melting. With these stark realities, the age of climate change denial might finally be coming to a close. But don’t rejoice just yet. The climate conversation still has a way to go. At the recent COP25 meeting in Madrid, Brazil and Saudi Arabia tried to block the words “climate urgency” being used in the UN. But censorship is just the bluntest of many tools being employed to silence climate activists…

Read the full story in the Independent from Jemimah Steinfeld, Index on Censorship Deputy Magazine Editor

