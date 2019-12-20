NEWS
There’s a new free speech crisis gripping the world—and governments aren’t helping (Prospect)
20 Dec 2019
BY JONATHAN PERFECT

Scottish playwright Jo Clifford is no stranger to controversy. Her play, The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven, casts Jesus as a trans woman, and first aired at Glasgow’s Tron in 2009 to a reception of applause—and protest. But there is controversy, and then there is outright danger. The same play was on tour in Brazil until recently, when a smoke bomb was thrown into the performance space and armed police invaded the theatre…

Read the full story in Prospect, by Jemimah Steinfeld, Index on Censorship Deputy Magazine Editor

Jonathan Perfect

Senior Communications Manager at Index on Censorship

