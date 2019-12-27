NEWS
Woman Fired For Saying 'Men Cannot Change Into Women,' Judge Sides With Her Employer (Opposing Views)
27 Dec 2019
BY JONATHAN PERFECT

An employee of a leading think tank was fired for publicly arguing that transgender women were not real women. Maya Forstater was a tax expert for The Centre for Global Development (CGD). In March 2019, Forstater posted a series of tweets in support of the statement that “men cannot change into women.”

The Index on Censorship advocacy group stood in support of Forstater during the trial. Jodie Ginsberg, the group’s CEO, told the Guardian, “I cannot see that Maya has done anything wrong other than express an opinion that many feminists share – that there should be a public and open debate about the distinction between sex and gender.”

Read the full story here.

Jonathan Perfect

Senior Communications Manager at Index on Censorship

