Free speech & the law: Counter Terrorism

Counter-terrorism laws seek to address the application of “violence for political ends”. It is the “political ends” element that makes these laws interact so frequently with free expression rights, as the law tries to clamp down on expressions of sympathy with terrorist organisations and ideologies, as well as any resulting violence.

In the UK, there are a number of criminal laws that seek to prevent terrorist ideology from spreading, and which criminalise any steps that might lead to the commission of terrorist acts. Many of these laws are controversial since they can encroach heavily on people’s rights to expression. It is these that we discuss in this guide.

While the courts in England and Wales have – to date – tended to find the rules set out under counter-terrorism legislation compatible with free expression rights (usually on the basis they are necessary for public safety, national security and the prevention of disorder or crime), they have expressed serious reservations along the way about the breadth and lack of clarity of counter-terrorism law.

What’s more, the new Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 goes much further than previous acts in criminalising behaviour many would consider a step removed from “terrorism”. For example, it criminalises the one-time viewing of information online that might be useful for a terrorist planning an attack. As parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights pointed out in 2018, this can easily criminalise “inquisitive or foolish minds”. Expressing views supportive of a terrorist organisation, while aware of a risk of encouraging others to do so, is also a crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It is likely these new offences will be challenged in the courts on human rights grounds over the next few years. However, it’s worth noting that UK courts do not have the power to overturn legislation. While they can make a declaration that a law is incompatible with human rights, they have to wait for parliament to change the law for it to stop having an effect. The same goes for any ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), which has the power to review UK laws against the standard of European human rights law. Even if that court rules against the UK, it cannot force the UK to comply – it has to wait for parliament to change the law.