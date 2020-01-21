Free speech & the law: Obscene Publications

The likely viewer or recipient can be a specific individual or a group. Participants need not be wholly innocent to begin with – an article can be obscene if it leads to “further corruption” of the less innocent. It is not necessary that all people likely to read, see or hear the material would be corrupted. If a significant proportion (which can be much less than 50 per cent) would be corrupted, that is enough.

Defences under the Obscene Publications Act 1959

There are limited defences that apply under the Obscene Publications Act 1959. The accused may assert that they had not seen the material and had no reason to believe that it was obscene. Alternatively, they may assert that their actions were for the “public good”, as defined by Section 4. This says there will be no conviction if it is proved that the material in question is presented in the interests of science, literature, art or learning, or other reasons of general public concern. “Learning” means “being the product of scholarship, something with inherent excellence gained by the work of a scholar” (DPP v Jordan 1977).

To succeed with the Section 4 defence, the court or jury must be satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the publication was made for the public good. This means the jury must think it is more likely than not that the publication was made for the public good. Expert witnesses can be called to testify.

There is a slightly different “public good” defence for films and soundtracks. Here there is a defence if publication of the film or soundtrack is for the public good because it is in the interests of drama, opera, ballet or any other form of art, literature or learning.

There is a time limit on prosecuting an offence under the 1959 act. Prosecutors have two years from the date of commission of the offence to bring a prosecution.

Works that fall outside the scope of the Obscene Publications Act may come under the Theatres Act or the common law offence of outraging public decency, while possession of extreme pornographic images could fall under the offence set out in Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008.