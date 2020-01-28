NEWS
Journalist Carole Cadwalladr appeals for support battling SLAPP lawsuit (The Shift)
28 Jan 2020
BY JONATHAN PERFECT

British co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign Arron Banks is refusing to drop the final two SLAPP lawsuits against journalist Carole Cadwalladr who now started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the massive legal costs.

She also thanked Reporters Without Borders, Index on Censorship and PEN International for their support, as well as other news organisations “fighting these cases every day but often happening behind closed doors”. The Shift has expressed solidarity with Cadwalladr in her fight against the intimidation of the press in order to silence them.

Read the full story here.

Latest posts by Jonathan Perfect (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BACK TO TOP
© 2019 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy

Sign up to our newsletters

I agree to receive the Index on Censorship weekly newsletter, monthly events newsletter and periodic campaign updates via email.