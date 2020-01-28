Journalist Carole Cadwalladr appeals for support battling SLAPP lawsuit (The Shift)

NEWS

British co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign Arron Banks is refusing to drop the final two SLAPP lawsuits against journalist Carole Cadwalladr who now started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the massive legal costs.

…

She also thanked Reporters Without Borders, Index on Censorship and PEN International for their support, as well as other news organisations “fighting these cases every day but often happening behind closed doors”. The Shift has expressed solidarity with Cadwalladr in her fight against the intimidation of the press in order to silence them.

Read the full story here.