This Week at Index: Join our magazine launch party in London

Friday, 3 January 2020

Join our magazine launch party in London
Shake off the post New Year blues with drinks, snacks and debate at our winter magazine launch on the theme of macho leaders and their attempts to silence freedom of expression, on Wednesday 15 January at Google HQ. The event is free, but please reserve a ticket in advance. Details here.

Speakers

Lindsey Hilsum, Channel 4 News international editor and author of In Extremis: The Life and Death of the War Correspondent Marie Colvin, the story of the most daring war reporter of her time.

ra Papp, a Hungarian activist who helped elect the new opposition mayor of Budapest.

Xiaolu Guo, Chinese novelist, essayist, screenwriter, film-maker and author of the bestselling A Concise Chinese-English Dictionary for Lovers.

Rob Sears, author of the hit humour titles The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin: Life Coach.
Can you tell your macho men apart?
Take our new quiz to see if you can tell your Trumpian tweetstorms from Johnson’s dog whistles, and Orbán’s tirades.

Happy new year

 
We wish all our supporters a happy new year, and look forward to an exciting 2020. Here's a resolution for you: Make your voice heard and support our fight for freedom of expression, worldwide. Make a donation today and help us continue our work for the next year.

Join our youth advisory board

We are looking for enthusiastic young people, aged between 16-25, to join our youth board and discuss the most important and current freedom of expression issues from around the world. 

Each youth advisory board sits for six months and has the chance to participate in monthly video conferencing, with some of these meetings including guest speakers. Applications close on 19 January.
Policy recommendations for Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine

Index on Censorship’s Monitoring and Advocating for Media Freedom project monitors threats, limitations and violations related to media freedom in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Violence against journalists; misuse of counter-terror and security legislation to silence journalists; travel bans that isolate journalists and impact them professionally; failure to investigate violent crimes against journalists and silencing and punishing journalists through defamation and insult laws – all these are familiar tactics and increasingly common. Read our latest report to find out our policy recommendations for these countries.
Index on Censorship defends people's freedom to express themselves without fear of harm or persecution. We publish censored writers and artists, monitor and campaign against censorship, and encourage debate.  

We rely on donations from readers and supporters. By donating to Index you help us to protect freedom of expression and to support those who are denied that right.
 
