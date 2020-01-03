This Week at Index: Join our magazine launch party in London

Donate Subscribe

Friday, 3 January 2020 Join our magazine launch party in London Shake off the post New Year blues with drinks, snacks and debate at our winter magazine launch on the theme of macho leaders and their attempts to silence freedom of expression, on Wednesday 15 January at Google HQ. The event is free, but please reserve a ticket in advance. Details here. Speakers Lindsey Hilsum, Channel 4 News international editor and author of In Extremis: The Life and Death of the War Correspondent Marie Colvin, the story of the most daring war reporter of her time.



Dóra Papp, a Hungarian activist who helped elect the new opposition mayor of Budapest. Xiaolu Guo, Chinese novelist, essayist, screenwriter, film-maker and author of the bestselling A Concise Chinese-English Dictionary for Lovers. Rob Sears, author of the hit humour titles The Beautiful Poetry of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin: Life Coach. Subscribe to Index on Censorship magazine Can you tell your macho men apart? Take our new quiz to see if you can tell your Trumpian tweetstorms from Johnson’s dog whistles, and Orbán’s tirades. Happy new year We wish all our supporters a happy new year, and look forward to an exciting 2020. Here's a resolution for you: Make your voice heard and support our fight for freedom of expression, worldwide. Make a donation today and help us continue our work for the next year. Join our youth advisory board