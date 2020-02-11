Essex Book Festival: The power of protest: Where should we draw the line?

Join Observer columnist Kenan Malik, legendary LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell and artist Stella Odunlami for a debate on whether we should stand up for the right to protest. Chaired by Index on Censorship editor-in-chief Rachael Jolley.
These events are part of the Essex Book Festival 28 February – 31 March 2020
Each part of the programme requires separate ticketing. See specific instructions with the session.
Essex Book Festival is one of the highlights of Essex’s cultural calendar. Each March it hosts over 100 events in over 45 venues across the county, including theatres, libraries, schools, universities, cafes and art galleries. More information is available here.
