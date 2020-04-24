Index editor-in-chief on the importance of the mapping media freedom project (BBC World Service)

Index on Censorship’s editor-in-chief Rachael Jolley was on Digital News with the BBC News World Service on 7 April 2020 talking to hosts Gareth Mitchell and Ghislaine Boddington about Index’s project to map media freedom during the coronavirus crisis, and how important it is to report on and record attacks on our freedoms.

Jolley said: “when this crisis is over we want a format so we can gather the data together and hold governments to account so that people can get those freedoms back that they were willing to give up, perhaps for a short time because they felt that was vital, but not for the future”.

Listen to the full Digital Planet show.