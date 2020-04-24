NEWS
Mapping violations of free speech under the cloak of coronavirus (Eurozine)
24 Apr 2020
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP

Deputy editor of Index on Censorship magazine, Jemimah Steinfeld, writes in Eurozine about the violations the Index project to map media freedom during coronavirus is recording, and why this is so crucial.

“Mapping these abuses is of critical importance, not the least to let people and politicians know that we are watching and documenting. We need to increase awareness around the world about the challenges media professionals face during the coronavirus crisis, and to highlight the importance of media freedom.”

Read the full article here.

