The BBC bounces back (Eurozine)

Editor-in-chief of Index on Censorship magazine Rachael Jolley writes in Eurozine about the trajectory of the BBC in recent months, from facing a barrage of criticism from the government to being lauded for keeping the public informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A BBC reporter, who described the months before as having felt like the BBC and everyone working there was constantly under fire, said only the BBC could have pulled off the massive change in programmes, fired up its news service and introduced the new education services in such a short time.”

Read the full article here.