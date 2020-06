CEO of Index on Censorship Ruth Smeeth speaks to the Evening Standard about her appointment to the role and the importance of freedom of speech in today’s fractured society.

“You have the right to hold and espouse vile views, but you don’t have the right to incite violence,” Smeeth said.

“There has been too much hate recently. People have the right to hate but they need to think about what it’s doing to society.”

Read the full article here