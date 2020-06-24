NEWS
SNP attempt to avoid public scrutiny amid covid is dangerously anti-democratic (The Herald)
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP

Index on Censorship is quoted by Neil Mackay in The Herald as he examines the anti-democratic implications of the Scottish authorities barring of freedom of information during the coronavirus crisis, when transparency from the authorities and accountability is as vital as it ever has been.

“The Index on Censorship said that FoI delays by governments around the world “allow politicians and public bodies to sweep information that should be freely available and subject to wider scrutiny under the carpet of coronavirus. News that is three months old is, very often, no longer news”.”

Read the full article here

