Ruth Smeeth (The Political Party podcast)

Newly appointed CEO of Index on Censorship Ruth Smeeth talks to host of The Political Podcast Matt Forde about the history of Index on Censorship as we approach our 50th anniversary, how her experiences as Labour MP led her to Index, and the importance of free speech in today’s society.

“This was originally set up for writers and scholars as a place that they could be heard and that other people could celebrate them.”

“The experiences of the last five years [as an MP] made me a different person, it made me genuinely cherish the free press because that meant there was a platform to counter the conspiracy.”

Listen to the full podcast here