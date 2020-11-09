UK lawyers uneasy about plan to prosecute hate speech at home (The Guardian)

Ruth Smeeth, Index’s CEO, explained her criticism of the proposed removal of the “dwelling” privacy exemption currently in UK law.

The change would mean a legal grey area where people could theoretically be prosecuted for something they say in their own homes.

“We need to have a proper national debate if we are going to start putting restrictions on language like this. There could be unintended consequences. People have a right to debate issues at home. If someone reads from Mein Kampf at home because they are studying it, would they get reported to the police? Where do you draw the line between intellectual curiosity and crime?”