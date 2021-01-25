NEWS
How Covid-19 has provided cover for the silencing of journalists (The Times)

The pandemic creates noise that masks media freedom attacks

25 Jan 2021
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP

The global Covid-19 pandemic has been the root cause of some of the most concerning and frightening attacks on journalists worldwide.

For The Times’ Red Box, Index’s Head of Content Jemimah Steinfeld laid out why the attacks were so concerning:

“Even we have been shocked by the scale of the attacks,” she said. “Journalists have been detained in Serbia; they’ve been called ‘wimps’ by Brazil’s leader Jair Bolsonaro; they’ve been expelled from China; banned from asking questions at lobby briefings in the UK; assaulted by police in South Africa; cowed by legislative change in Hungary.”

“The attacks have been relentless.”

