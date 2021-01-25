Covid-19 and its challenges for journalists (Monocle)

Index on Censorship Head of Content explained the problems the Covid-19 pandemic has placed on journalists for the French magazine Monocole.

In the podcast “The Stack“, run by Monocle, Steinfeld said that the pandemic creates noise that distracts people, ensuring increases in media restrictions go unnoticed.

“Dictators love noise,” she said. “They love distractions. So, while we have been completely justifiably focussed on Covid and refreshing our news feeds. There been so many stories at Index we have heard about, but they just have not been big news stories. In other years they would be.”