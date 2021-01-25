NEWS
New legislation could see universities forced to protect freedom of speech (Daily Express)

The Freedom of Speech (Universities) Bill 2019-21 is at its first stage

25 Jan 2021
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP

Index on Censorship CEO Ruth Smeeth added her thoughts to proposed legislation to protect free speech in UK universities.

The legislation known as the Freedom of Speech (Universities) Bill 2019-21, proposed by former Brexit secretary David Davis, had its first reading on 19 January.

According to the UK Parliament website, the bill will “place a duty on universities to promote freedom of speech; to make provision for fining universities that do not comply with that duty; and for connected purposes”.

In the Daily Express, Smeeth said: “Universities are the home of debate and investigation in society and should always be a home for exploring new and controversial ideas. We must ensure free speech exists on campus.”

