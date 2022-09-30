Researching the royal family: how easy is it to access archives?

Dear respondent,

We at Index on Censorship received information earlier this year about important archival material related to the UK royal family that a prominent historian struggled to access. We want to know if this episode is a one-off or part of a wider story. We are therefore inviting those who work with royal archives, whether they be historians, researchers or journalists, to answer the following questions.

Please provide us with as much or as little information as you are willing to give. Feel free to also email us directly if you would prefer and please respond no later than 16 October. Please note we come from no angle and if you wish to remain anonymous please tick the box at the top. Thank you very much for your time.

Jemimah Steinfeld, editor-in-chief, Index on Censorship ([email protected])