Gen Z attitudes: An Index on Censorship survey

Let us know your views on freedom of expression. Photo: Ramses Cervantes/Unsplash

Index on Censorship is carrying out a survey of Gen Z attitudes to free speech and social media to tie in with the launch of the Winter 2025 issue of its quarterly magazine. The goal of the survey is to understand the how people born between 1997 and 2012 use social media and messaging platforms (or not), their experiences on those platforms, whether they feel they have free speech both online and in real life and how these align with their own identities.

The survey results are anonymous and will only be reported in a consolidated manner. The closing date for taking part is 6 January 2026.