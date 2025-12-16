NEWS

Gen Z attitudes: An Index on Censorship survey
Take part in our survey of the views of people born between 1997 and 2012 on freedom of expression both on and offline
By Index on Censorship
16 Dec 25
Let us know your views on freedom of expression. Photo: Ramses Cervantes/Unsplash

Index on Censorship is carrying out a survey of Gen Z attitudes to free speech and social media to tie in with the launch of the Winter 2025 issue of its quarterly magazine. The goal of the survey is to understand the how people born between 1997 and 2012 use social media and messaging platforms (or not), their experiences on those platforms, whether they feel they have free speech both online and in real life and how these align with their own identities.

The survey results are anonymous and will only be reported in a consolidated manner. The closing date for taking part is 6 January 2026. Those who sign up to our newsletter at the end of the survey (which is not required to pariticipate) will be entered into a competition to win one of five subscriptions to Index on Censorship magazine.

Gen Z attitudes
Your age
Please answer all these questions. The survey is anonymous and you will not be identified.

Which year were you born in?*

Which year were you born in?*

Note that this survey is intended for members of Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012. The survey will end if your birth date is outside those.

About you
Please answer all these questions. The survey is anonymous and you will not be identified.

Which country do you live in?*

Which country do you live in?*

Please state your country if it is not listed.

How do you identify politically?*

How do you identify politically?*

Gender: How do you identify?*

Gender: How do you identify?*

Sexual orientation: How do you identify?*

Sexual orientation: How do you identify?*

Your use of social media

Do you use social media or messaging platforms?*

Do you use social media or messaging platforms?*

Your use of social media

Why don't you use social media and messaging platforms?*

Why don't you use social media and messaging platforms?*

Your use of social media

How many hours a day do you spend on social media and messaging platforms?*

How many hours a day do you spend on social media and messaging platforms?*

Which of these social media and messaging networks do you use regularly?*

Which of these social media and messaging networks do you use regularly?*

Please tick all that apply.

Have you ever censored what you post on social media i.e. did not post what you wanted to post?*

Have you ever censored what you post on social media i.e. did not post what you wanted to post?*

Your use of social media

Why do you censor what you post on social media?*

Why do you censor what you post on social media?*

Your views

Which of these statements do you support?*

Which of these statements do you support?*

Please tick all that apply.

In your opinion, what is free speech?*

In your opinion, what is free speech?*

Have you ever been cancelled for something you said or posted?*

Have you ever been cancelled for something you said or posted?*

Cancellation

What did you say or post about that led to you being cancelled?

What did you say or post about that led to you being cancelled?

What is your name?

What is your name?

Your email address

Your email address

Support free expression for all

 

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

By Index on Censorship

