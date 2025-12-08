Index on Censorship seeks new Development Officer

Are you committed to defending freedom of expression and supporting impactful journalism and advocacy work? Index on Censorship is seeking a skilled Development Officer to help drive our fundraising strategy and strengthen the organisation at a pivotal moment in its history.

You will play a leading role in securing income from trusts and foundations, individual donors, corporate partners and public funders, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the organisation. Working closely with the CEO and wider team, you’ll craft compelling cases for support, build meaningful relationships with supporters and help us expand and diversify our funding base. As part of that you’ll contribute to the overall organisational strategy in what is an impact-driven, central role.

This is an exciting opportunity to make a significant contribution to an internationally recognised organisation championing free expression around the world.

About Index:

Index on Censorship is Britain’s leading organisation that campaigns for, reports on and defends free expression worldwide. We publish work by censored writers and artists, promote debate and monitor threats to free speech. Our work is varied and always rewarding. On any given day we will be publishing letters written by Belarus political prisoners and defending a cartoonist who might have caused offence – all to make the case that freedom of expression is vital for democracy and for a vibrant and creative society.

At the organisation’s heart and in circulation since 1972 is an award-winning quarterly magazine that has featured some of the world’s best-known writers. In addition to the magazine is a website, a weekly newsletter, a policy arm and an events programme. Together they make Index what it is today – the go-to for information on the global free speech landscape.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead on implementing Index’s fundraising and development strategy

Research, plan and write funding applications to trusts, foundations and public funders

Monitor budgets and reporting requirements, ensuring compliance and high-quality submissions, and tracking impact

Develop individual giving and membership initiatives

Identify and cultivate relationships with donors and partners; represent Index at events and briefings

Support wider organisational strategy, income diversification and risk analysis

Maintain accurate donor and funder records and track progress towards targets

Measure impact of Index programmes

Person Specification:

Essential –

Proven track record in successful fundraising, ideally from trusts, foundations or Arts Council England

Experience building and managing donor relationships

Strong written communication skills and ability to produce persuasive proposals

Sound financial literacy and experience managing budgets/reporting

Ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently

Strong research, organisational and interpersonal skills

A passion for freedom of expression as a value

Desirable –

Knowledge of freedom of expression, media, arts or human rights sectors

Experience developing corporate partnerships or membership schemes

Familiarity with databases, digital communications and event organisation

Hours: Three days per week, contract.

Salary: £21,000–£22,800 for 3 days per week (equivalent to £35,000–£38,000 full-time)

Location: Remote but with occasional travel to London or elsewhere

Index is a small and ambitious organisation that values diversity. We are committed to equal opportunities and welcome all applicants regardless of ethnic origin, national origin, gender, gender identity, race, colour, religious beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, age or marital status.

To apply please send a cover letter with your CV by Sunday 11th January 2026 to [email protected]