Investigative journalism under threat if government breaks end-to-end encryption
Index and other organisations issue statement as UK Members of Parliament debate a petition calling for the Online Safety Act to be repealed
By Index on Censorship
15 Dec 25
Europe and Central Asia | United Kingdom

Reporters face a serious threat to their lives if they cannot guarantee source protection. Photo: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash+

As reporters and organisations representing the interests of media workers and the broader rights of free expression and privacy, we have come together to highlight the extreme danger that the UK’s plan to break end-to-end encryption poses to investigative journalism and even to the lives of journalists.

Cases such as Breen v PSNI (2009) have shown that reporters – particularly those who report on terrorism and criminal gangs – may face a serious threat to their lives if they cannot guarantee source protection, and as such can claim legal rights under Article 2 and Article 10 of the ECHR.

The current proposal by the UK government would mean that UK-based reporters using end-to-end encrypted services such as Signal, WhatsApp and other vital tools, would be forced to deal with government-mandated vulnerabilities in messaging systems that much of the rest of the world considers secure.

In an age of global media, but also international organised crime and rising transnational repression by autocratic states, the UK, which for centuries has provided a home for free speech and free media and a haven for dissidents seeking refuge from the secret police of their own lands, risks becoming the place where freedom dies.

As MPs gather to debate this potentially disastrous law, we urge the government to rethink its dangerous encryption-breaking law which endangers journalism and journalists at home and around the world.

Signed,

Index on Censorship
National Union of Journalists (UK)
International Press Institute 
European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)
European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)
Global Forum for Media Development 
International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)
Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)
Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (Italy)
Carole Cadwalladr (personal capacity)
Association of European Journalists (AEJ)
Big Brother Watch (UK)
Open Rights Group (UK)
Electronic Frontier Foundation 

Support free expression for all

 

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 monthly donation

Make a £20 monthly donation

Make a £10 one-off donation

Make a £20 one-off donation

Donate a different amount

By Index on Censorship

