Five decades of Iranian protest
By Index on Censorship
22 Jan 26
Iran | Middle East and North Africa

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged in mid-January that thousands of people were killed during recent protests. The internet shutdown engineered by the authorities means that details of the deaths are sketchy but accounts that have emerged show a shocking disregard for human life and suffering.

Protests, often violent, have punctuated life in Iran over the past five decades, and Index on Censorship has borne witness to these demonstrations over that entire period, covering ther fall of the Shah, the Islamic Revolution, the regular economic crises that have hit the country, the fatwa against Salman Rushdie and, more recently, the Woman Life Freedom protests.

We have dug far back into our archive to find the best writing from journalists and authors based in the country as well as from exiled writers.

Protests in the Shah's Iran
Protests in the Shah's Iran
Ahmad Faroughy writes on imperial repression in Iran
Iran's silenced musicians
Iran since the Shah

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 monthly donation

By Index on Censorship

