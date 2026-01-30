Alena Hnauk | Pensioner

Hello, my dears! Everyone! Hello, my sweet daughter, hello, Sashenka, as well as Danik, Nikita and Nastenka [Alena’s grandchildren]!

I really hope you got my last letter. This letter is a couple of days apart. My second last letter and yours were a couple of hours apart. My unit leader, Olga Viktorovna, brought it to me along with a letter from P.S.

I am writing right away, so as not to forget. If all goes well, and I stay under the current conditions of stay (about which I wrote to you in a previous letter), then please put not one, but at least five envelopes when you answer. The problem is that I have one envelope left, practically none. When I was in the unit [this refers to a standard cell in Belarusian prisons], I could shop in the store; now I am deprived of it. The amount I can spend in the store has been cut in half . It was 64 rubles, now it’s one ‘reference amount’ [this amount is a fixed amount set for prisons across Belarus. In 2023, the reference amount is 37 roubles. In 2022 when the letter was received, the amount was 32 roubles (approximately $12)]. I don’t know when I will have a chance to shop. Maybe at the end of next month. By New Year’s Eve (if nothing changes). In addition, I can’t go there by myself. They would always guide us. We have no right to walk around the camp by ourselves. Only with so-called “guides” from among the prisoners. Now, I have what’s called the PKT. That translates to “cell-type room” [PKT has been reported to mean a ‘closed regime’ where inmates spend all day and night in a cell either alone or with one or two cellmates. The detainee is usually allowed one hour per day to walk outside.]

There was no postage card in the envelope! Although it arrived (there was a mark on the envelope to that effect). I wrote an application to the regime department [this department is also referred to as a security department] to sort it out.

I already wrote you that I was deprived of a big parcel and a long visit [persons sentenced to deprivation of liberty are granted short visits lasting four hours and long visits lasting up to three days in a specially equipped room on the territory of the correctional institution. Alena was deprived of the longer visits, which is a common punishment for political prisoners]. So, my position is precarious and depends on the mood of my superiors. For example, if they notice my uniform jacket is not properly buttoned…

I am entitled to the same parcel you sent me. It is once every six months in the PKT. So since I am not deprived of it yet (which is not guaranteed), you can send it on December 12 or 13. If it doesn’t come back to you, then I have received it. Put in there a couple of envelopes (strategic material) and a pen. Make sure the pen will last a long time. Add a couple of good refills for it. Let it be cheap. Put a couple of small refills, too [here Alena is requesting both long and short refills for her pen]. I have a pen like that, no refills for it. Those pens you sent earlier stayed in the unit. I only got two. The refills run out very quickly. So this refill will allow me to write to you and P.S., and game over! There’s only one left. Whether the rest will reach me, I do not know.