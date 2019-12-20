This Week at Index: Free speech is for me - the class of 2020

|
Index on Censorship CEO Jodie Ginsberg to step down in 2020
The board, chaired by Trevor Phillips since 2018, will launch the search for a new chief executive. Read the full story
Undermining trust in the media: update
This week Index updated an alert on the Council of Europe platform promoting the protection of journalism, on several incidents linked to the UK’s General Election. A government source said they are "withdrawing engagement" from the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, saying the show only speaks to a metropolitan bubble. The Treasury also confirmed that the UK Prime Minister is reviewing whether non-payment of the BBC licence fee should be decriminalised. Index had earlier drawn attention to the Conservative Party banning the Daily Mirror from travelling on its campaign bus and the Tory press office changing its Twitter handle to “factcheckUK” during a leaders’ debate.
Slander, shame, jail, divide and kill: five easy steps to silence an environmentalist
Jemimah Steinfeld, deputy editor of Index on Censorship magazine, writes in The Independent... Read more
Pic: Jeanne Menjoulet via Wikimedia
