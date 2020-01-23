Media Advisory: Free Expression Spokespeople—New Voices

Athena Stevens is an Olivier-nominated playwright and performer and a human rights activist. As a woman who has cerebral palsy, she is particularly interested in how free speech issues relate to women and people with disabilities.

Maya Thomas is a third-year history undergraduate at Oxford University, and founder of the Oxford Society for Free Discourse, a group dedicated to countering censorship among students and academics. She is interested in free speech on campus, identity politics and narratives about race, victimhood and oppression.

Ash Kotak is an award-winning playwright & film maker. He is particularly interested in how taboo, shame and stigma impede on free speech.

Rhiannon Adams is a researcher and campaigner for human rights and technology. She currently works in the legal sector and is particularly interested in online censorship, self- censorship and how the popular left have been resistant towards free speech.

Max Lake graduated from the University of Birmingham in July 2019 and was deeply alarmed at what he felt were the student union’s censorious policies. As a pro-Brexit, working-class Northern male, Max, who is from Rochdale, feels that his group is frequently spoken about, but rarely hears the perspectives of individuals themselves.