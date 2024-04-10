Index on Censorship appoints Jemimah Steinfeld as its new Chief Executive Officer

Index on Censorship, a leading international organisation promoting freedom of expression, has today announced the appointment of its next Chief Executive Officer. The decision was made by the organisation’s Board of Trustees after a comprehensive search process.

Jemimah Steinfeld will succeed Ruth Anderson, who is leaving Index to focus on her role as a Labour Party shadow minister in the House of Lords.

Jemimah is the current Editor-in-Chief of Index on Censorship magazine. She is a published author and an expert on China. Jemimah has been a core part of the Index team for over seven years.

Sir Trevor Phillips, Chair of the Board stated:

“We are delighted that Jemimah will become our new Chief Executive Officer. Her track record, particularly as Editor-in-Chief of our magazine, and her dedication to defending free expression, have been vital to our growth over the past few years. We are confident that in this new role she will lead our organisation with distinction and further our mission to champion freedom of speech worldwide.

“She inherits an organisation in rude financial and campaigning health. Ruth has been an exceptional CEO, transforming Index on Censorship into the leader in its field, and doing so with vision and integrity. Her dedication to the cause of free speech has been unwavering, and we are deeply grateful for her service.”

Jemimah Steinfeld, the next CEO of Index commented:

“It is a huge privilege to be appointed CEO of Index on Censorship, to lead an organisation that was created over 50 years ago in response to calls for help from Soviet dissidents. The role of Index has always been essential and no more so today as people’s basic rights to free expression are being attacked from all angles around the world. I’m looking forward to continuing our work exposing censorship as and when it occurs, to building up our network of remarkable dissidents and to making the case for free expression.”

Reflecting on her tenure, Ruth Anderson remarked:

“It has been an honour to lead Index on Censorship during such a critical period for press freedom and free expression. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together over the last four years and have every confidence in the organisation’s continued success under Jemimah’s leadership.

Jemimah’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Index on Censorship as the organisation continues its vital work in safeguarding freedom of expression around the world.”

Jemimah will become CEO on 24 May having served four years as Editor-in-Chief of Index on Censorship.

Jemimah Steinfeld’s career journey began in Shanghai before she pursued an MA in Chinese studies at SOAS and settled in Beijing, where she witnessed firsthand the challenges of censorship. Transitioning from her experiences, she found herself drawn to the rich historical narratives of China and secured a position at the History Channel, aligning with her undergraduate studies in history. Her exploration of Chinese society culminated in a book examining the one-child generation, leading to a notable book tour in China and positive reviews from outlets like The Financial Times.

As a writer, Steinfeld’s work has been featured in prestigious publications such as The Times, The Guardian, and CNN. She has also been a vocal advocate for Hong Kong’s freedoms, speaking in the UK Parliament and participating in global panels and events, including the esteemed Hay Festival.