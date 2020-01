Donate Subscribe

Friday, 10 January 2020 Judges announced for 2020 Freedom of Expression Awards Index on Censorship is proud to announce three new judges for its 2020 Freedom of Expression Awards. These are New York-based artist Molly Crabapple, award-winning Guardian journalist Amelia Gentleman and Cindy Gallop, founder of social sex video platform MakeLoveNotPorn.



The Freedom of Expression Awards, now in their 20th year, honour champions of free expression and those battling censorship around the world in the field of arts, campaigning, digital activism and journalism. Many have faced prosecution and punishment for their work, with previous fellows including Nobel Peace Prize winners.



Amelia Gentleman is an award-winning reporter and author of The Windrush Betrayal, Exposing the Hostile Environment in 2019. She has won the Paul Foot award and the Orwell prize for her journalism for her Windrush investigations.



Molly Crabapple is an award-winning artist and writer. She is the author of two books, Drawing Blood and Brothers of the Gun. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian and elsewhere.



Cindy Gallop is founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn, the world’s first user-generated, human-curated social sex videosharing platform. The judges join charity leader Ruth Ibegbuna, and internet rights champion Melody Patry.



Ruth Ibegbuna is founder of multi award-winning youth leadership charity RECLAIM and now director of Roots — an initiative aimed at bringing together people from different walks of life. In 2019, Ibeguna was named one of the UK’s 25 most influential charity leaders.



Melody Patry is advocacy director at Access Now, an international non-profit advocacy group dedicated to an open and free internet, and trustee at The Guardian Foundation.



The Freedom of Expression Awards Fellowship ceremony 2020 will be held on 30 April in London. Donate to Index on Censorship today Remembering Andrew Graham-Yooll Andrew Graham-Yooll, who passed away last year, was Index magazine editor from 1989 to 1993. Former deputy editor Vicky Baker, now a senior journalist for the BBC, talks about his life for Last Word, a podcast available through BBC Sounds. The story tells the incredible risks he took to smuggle out the details of Argentina's disappeared to the wider world. Subscribe to Index on Censorship magazine Join our magazine launch party in London Shake off the post New Year blues with drinks, snacks and debate at Index on Censorship's winter magazine launch on the theme of macho leaders and their attempts to silence freedom of expression, on Wednesday 15 January at Google HQ. Please check our events page for more details and information on how to RSVP.



