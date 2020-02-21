This Week at Index: Dates for your diary

Donate Subscribe

Thursday, 20 February 2020 As spring looms ever closer, we wanted to let you know about some exciting events we have planned for the next few months. If you’re stuck for something to do tonight, why not head to Free Word for a discussion on the work of Ludvík Vaculík?



Vaculík’s A Czech Dreambook is a unique mixture of diary, dream journal and outright fiction, in which the author, his family, his mistresses, and leading characters of the Czech underground, such as Václav Havel – a regular contributor to Index on Censorship magazine – play major roles, bringing their dilemmas and decisions to life for contemporary readers.



Index’s editor-in-chief Rachael Jolley will be chairing a panel featuring Gerald Turner, Vaculík’s translator, Daňa Horáková, former dissident writer, and Jonathan Bolton, author of Worlds of Dissent, as they discuss Vaculík’s compelling portrait of dissident life, literary testimony in times of oppression, and the role of women in dissent. Weaving together memoir, interview and his own autobiography, award-winning journalist and Index on Censorship contributor Kaya Genç will be talking at the Bloomsbury Institute on Thursday 12 March. Genç, whose work has been published in The New York Times, The Paris Review and The London Review of Books among others, will be discussing what it’s like to be a journalist and author in modern Turkey; a land torn between its glorious past and a dangerous, unpredictable future. Genç’s brilliant new book tells of his extraordinary quest to find the places and people in whom the contrasts of Turkey’s rich past meet. The people he encountered present a spellbinding story of a country whose history has been split between East and West, between violence and beauty – between the roar of the lion and the song of the nightingale. Genç will be in conversation with Index on Censorship’s editor-in-chief Rachael Jolley. Index on Censorship will return to Essex Book Festival on Sunday 15 March for an event on the power of protest, and where we draw the line.



Join Observer columnist, writer, lecturer and broadcaster Kenan Malik; legendary LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell; and artist, theatre-maker and academic Stella Odunlami for a debate on whether we should stand up for the right to protest. Chaired by Index on Censorship editor-in-chief Rachael Jolley. Subscribe to Index on Censorship magazine Index on Censorship defends people's freedom to express themselves without fear of harm or persecution. We publish censored writers and artists, monitor and campaign against censorship, and encourage debate.



