Hip-hop, satirical YouTube videos, a youth arts festival and rap are some of the ways in which art is being used today to protest against restrictions on freedom of expression.

Four individuals and organisations have been shortlisted in the arts category for Index on Censorship’s 2020 Freedom of Expression Awards, which will be held at the May Fair Hotel in London on 30 April. The arts is one of the four categories that will be recognised at the awards, alongside campaigning, digital activism and journalism.