China is trying to contain not only the coronavirus but also reporting of the coronavirus. The death toll currently sits at more than 500, including a doctor who was one of the first to raise the alarm among his medical colleagues and was gagged by the authorities. The WHO reports that a further 28,000 people in China are infected but are these the real numbers?



Is China, a country whose government is notorious for censorship and control of information, revealing the whole truth? And how are they handling a crisis in which people having the correct information could be the difference between life and death? Orna Herr reports on the five key trends that are having an impact on the accurate reporting of the virus.