Index deputy editor on the decision by Hachette to drop Woody Allen memoir (TalkRadio)

Index on Censorship’s deputy editor Jemimah Steinfeld was on Matthew Wright’s show on TalkRadio on Monday 9 March 2020 talking about the decision by publisher Hachette Book Group to drop the Woody Allen memoir A Propos of Nothing. This followed a walkout by the company’s staff and complaints by Allen’s children.
Steinfeld said, “Once they commissioned [Allen] they shouldn’t be kowtowing to the mob because what is acceptable today is not acceptable tomorrow. It sets a really bad precedent.”
Listen to the full TalkRadio interview. Select the 13:30-14.00 slot and listen from 20:15 into the clip.
