Alongside academic, digital, and artistic freedoms, media freedom is one of Index on Censorship’s primary areas of focus. This research project seeks to identify the scale and nature of the phenomenon of vexatious legal threats/actions against journalists in Europe, otherwise known as Slapps (strategic lawsuits against public participation).



Vexatious actions, which may include letters threatening libel and defamation, come from private parties (often corporations or wealthy individuals) with the intent to silence journalists and media outlets and prevent them from investigating or publishing their work. Read what Index's Jessica Ni Mhainin wrote about Slapps in Press Gazette.



In order to conduct this research, we are asking journalists and media outlets who might be able to provide insight into how common this phenomenon is to fill out our survey by 31 March 2020.