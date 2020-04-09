This Week at Index: Index's new tracking map is featured on the BBC

After launching just three weeks ago, Index’s map, created in conjunction with Justice for Journalists Foundation, which tracks media violations during coronavirus, has now reported over 83 attacks on the media from all corners of the globe. This has kept our team busy, but also very concerned. The attacks are taking many different forms, from arresting journalists to kicking them out of countries.



One trend we’ve noticed this week is the growing number of world leaders who are avoiding answering perfectly valid press questions. US President Donald Trump, for example, started the week telling a reporter that their line of questioning was “horrid”. Read our article on the various ways leaders are evading journalist questions.



Many thanks also to the Reuters Institute and Freedom House for including the map in their weekly newsletters. These are worrying times, but together we will make sure that any violations that happen don’t go unnoticed. On that note, if you know of any incidents of the media being outwardly attacked or undermined in some way please do report it to our map.