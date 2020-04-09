This Week at Index: Index's new tracking map is featured on the BBC

|
Writing from the Chinese city of Nanjing, one journalist recounted what it has been like living in China these past few months where doctors who tried to inform the world of the virus have been arrested, people were initially told coronavirus was curable, and only good news about how the government is dealing with the virus is news. The writer said misleading information was “everywhere” and that they have felt “helpless”.
At the same time they said Chinese people are responding to censorship of essential information in innovative ways, such as translating a quickly removed magazine article by Wuhan doctor Ai Fen into braille in order to get around the Great Firewall filters. This reminded us of an article about the memes Chinese internet users employ to overcome censorship. Read more about life in current coronavirus China.