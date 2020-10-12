Index on Censorship receives lifeline grant from Government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund

Index on Censorship has been awarded £55,441 as part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure they have a sustainable future. We want to thank the DCMS, HM Treasury and the Arts Council England for this incredible support.

We are one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations across the country receiving urgently needed support. £257m of investment has been announced today as part of the very first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme being administered by Arts Council England, with further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Index on Censorship is a non-profit that campaigns for and defends free expression worldwide. We publish work by censored writers and artists, promote debate, and monitor threats to free speech. Index has a proud history of providing a voice for the persecuted, shining a light on repressive regimes and ensuring that the citizens of those countries have a place to publish their work, including the writings of political prisoners and targeted individuals.

This funding will enable us to continue doing important work, promoting and defending freedom of expression amongst writers, artists and journalists – work which is especially crucial in these unprecedented times. It will help us support other areas of the sector through partnerships and commissioning new work from writers and artists.

CEO of Index on Censorship, Ruth Smeeth said:

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are, and relived, to receive the additional support so that we can make sure that the work of censored artists writers and scholars from around the world continues to be covered and has a platform.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.

“These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”

Chair, Arts Council England, Sir Nicholas Serota, said:

“Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages. This life-changing funding will save thousands of cultural spaces loved by local communities and international audiences. Further funding is still to be announced and we are working hard to support our sector during these challenging times.”