Winter magazine launch: Masked by Covid

An Index afternoon discussion on the underreported stories that need to be heard.

From the moment Chinese state media announced a novel coronavirus back in January, the whole world has been transfixed by news of Covid-19. News cycles that are almost exclusively focused on the virus have fed into the hands of dictators, who have not only used Covid as an excuse to clamp down on media freedoms, but also used it as a cover hoping people would be too distracted to speak up. Many stories that would otherwise have dominated headlines and angered the world have slipped through the cracks.

Anuška Delić is the founder of Oštro, Center for investigative journalism in the Adriatic region. She is a Balkans regional editor at OCCRP, and a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Katarzyna Kasia is a philosopher, author and assistant professor at the Academy of Fine Arts, Warsaw. Index on Censorship magazine editor and head of content Jemimah Steinfeld will be chairing the conversation.