Don’t SLAPP the Messenger

Why abusive legal threats and actions against journalists must be stopped.

Journalists are public watchdogs: by bringing information that is in the public interest to light, they help to hold power to account. But what if powerful or wealthy people wanted to keep their wrongdoings a secret? Abusive legal threats and actions, known as strategic lawsuits against public participation – or SLAPPs, are increasingly being used to intimidate journalists into silence. They are used to cover up unethical and criminal activity and to prevent the public of their right to know. SLAPPs have a devastating impact, not only on media freedom, but on human rights, rule of law, and our very democracies. This webinar hosted by Index on Censorship, the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) and Foreign Policy Centre (FPC), will examine the issue of SLAPP and why we need to take action in the UK and the EU to stop them.

Speakers:

Bill Browder, Head of Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign (chair)

Annelie Östlund, financial journalist

Herman Grech, Editor in Chief of Times of Malta

Justin Borg Barthet, Senior Lecturer at University of Aberdeen

With contributions from:

Jessica Ní Mhainín, Policy and Campaigns Manager at Index on Censorship

Paulina Milewska, Anti-SLAPP Project Researcher at ECPMF

Susan Coughtrie, Project Director at Foreign Policy Centre

