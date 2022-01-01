Index Chair Trevor Phillips honoured with knighthood

We are pleased to receive the news that Trevor Phillips, co-founder of Webber Phillips and Chair of Index on Censorship, was today honoured with a knighthood in the New Year Honours 2022 for his work on understanding Covid-19.

Trevor said:

“It is a privilege to have made a contribution to the understanding of Covid and to have the value of data science in tackling inequality recognised in this way. I am grateful to my friends and colleagues at Webber Phillips, particularly my co-founder Richard Webber; and to Raj Tulsiani and the team at Green Park for their support in this work.

The past two years should have taught us all that the diversity of our people is both a benefit and a responsibility. We should respect difference but also remember that we are at our best when we face our challenges as a single nation.”

For any enquiries about this, please contact Rory Scarfe at the Blair Partnership on [email protected]