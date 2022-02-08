Index is looking for an assistant editor

Index on Censorship is on the hunt for a passionate, driven journalist to join our editorial team in the role of assistant editor.

For 50 years, Index on Censorship’s stories, dispatches, interviews and investigations have informed the world of abuses to freedom of expression. They have sparked debate, set agendas and won awards.

Our vision, with quality journalism at the heart, is to hold power to account and to be a voice for the persecuted. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the determination and creative spirit of those who have worked for us in the past and work with us today. To that end we are looking for someone to join our small, but enthusiastic team.

The assistant editor will work alongside the editor, as well as the other members of the team and our large network of contributors, to generate journalistic content across multi platforms. The ideal candidate will have several years’ experience in a writing and/or editing role. They will have an interest in human rights and a thirst for unusual and under-reported stories from across the globe.

Key responsibilities:

– Support the editor-in-chief with commissioning plans

– Write for both the magazine and for the website

– Assist with proofing and editing as required

– Be a spokesperson for the organisation where appropriate

– Develop analysis for in depth thought pieces

– Management of our Annual Freedom of Expression Award Winners post ceremony (ensuring their stories are told)

Additional aims of the role:

– To increase Index’s journalistic impact

– To build on Index’s reputation for thought-provoking content

Key skills:

– Keen instinct for a good story and how to tell it

– An interest in and understanding of global events and their ramifications on free expression and human rights

– Demonstrates self-motivation and initiative

– Able to work well under pressure and to tight deadlines

– Proven track record of editing and/or writing in English

– A second language or experience of living abroad would be beneficial, but is not essential

Please note this role is part-time for 2.5 days per week. It is remote working, although travel to London will be expected on a regular basis.

Benefits:

– 25 days holiday per annum FTE

– pension

Salary:

£30K Full Time Equivalent (FTE)

Application:

Please apply with a CV and cover letter to [email protected]

Closing date:

2nd March

Interviews will be held w/c 14th March