Switching from cute animals to war: A Ukrainian children’s author speaks out

Kateryna Yegorushkina is a Ukrainian children’s writer and publisher from a town close to Kyiv. Here, in our second video on the state of free expression in Ukraine, Kateryna speaks of her own situation as a writer and mother. She also draws parallels with the Second World War: as she prepared to flee the Russian invasion, Kateryna packed letters sent to her grandmother from her sweetheart who died at the front. The author also describes how the conflict has made her stop writing a planned book about “cute animals and their friendships” and switch instead to a children’s book about the war.