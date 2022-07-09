Joint statement on the introduction of charges for media coverage of party conferences

Our organisations, representing print, online, and broadcast media and free speech organisations object to the introduction of charging for media access to the Party Conferences this Autumn.

A fundamental tenet of a free and democratic society is the principle of open government, and we believe this is best served by enabling journalists to freely report on matters of public interest and to stimulate political debate.

For any political party to restrict fair access by charging newsgatherers to attend conferences flies in the face of their public commitments to press freedom. While we understand staging well-administered and secure eventsis costly, the newsindustry already contributes significantly by putting its reporting teams on the ground, backed by newsroom operations.

Admission fees, such as the £125 imposed by the Conservative Party, could have a particularly profound impact on freelance journalists, smaller outlets, local journalists and foreign correspondents. At a time when the UK government continues to assert its credentials globally, as a bastion of media freedom, this decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries around the world who will use this decision to justify financial and other barriers to media scrutiny of the political process.

We therefore call upon party conference organisers to commit to enabling a free press to inform society by withdrawing any charges on journalists to attend conferences.

Any such attendance fees are a tax on democracy, organisers must scrap the media access charges now.

Signed By:

Foreign Press Association

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

News Media Association

Index on Censorship

News Media Coalition

International Press Institute (IPI)

Society of Editors

National Union of Journalists

ARTICLE 19

openDemocracy

Association of European Journalists

Professional Publishers Association

Commonwealth Press Union

Rory Peck Trust

Notes:

• Conservative Party have introduced a £125 media accreditation charge

• Since publication of earlier version of this statement (on Thurs 7th July) the Labour Party have clarified the £5 media accreditation charge is a voluntary carbon offset charge.

• Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru do not charge for media accreditation.

Statement coordinated by: Foreign Press Association, News Media Association, News Media Coalition and Society of Editors.

For further information please contact [email protected].